The InterCannAlliance Welcomes Royalty and Ministers from African Nations to its Regional Hemp and Cannabis Symposium

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Data, the authority in data analytics and business intelligence on the global cannabis industry, welcomes Her Royal Highness Princess Sikhanyiso and Ministers from Zimbabwe, Liberia, the Kingdom of Eswatini and others to the InterCannAllianceAfrica Symposium, Africa's premier hemp and cannabis event. The symposium will be held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, on May 24-25.

Attendees include:

HRH Princess Sikhanyiso , Kingdom of Eswatini

, Kingdom of Eswatini Minister of Justice, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Zimbabwe

Minister of Health, Senator Lizzy Nkosi , Kingdom of Eswatini

, Kingdom of Eswatini Deputy Minister of Health, John Chamunorwa Mangwiro, Zimbabwe

Deputy Minister of Health, Norwu Howard, Liberia

Special Envoy of Investments, Hon. Foday Rado Yokie , Sierra Leone

, And other distinguished guests …

Day one of the symposium will facilitate discussions with global leaders from hemp and cannabis Policy & Regulation; Taxation; Lab Testing; Compliance; Data & Reporting; Cultivation; Processing; and Physician & Consumer Education, while commercial and governmental decisionmakers explore socio-economic goals and impact of legalization.

Day two includes a keynote address by Dr. Zorodzai J.T. Maroveke, Founder & CEO of Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust, and a panel discussion on the impact of hemp and cannabis in sub-Saharan Africa.

Participants also include C-level executives from business enterprises and financial institutions from Africa and Europe. Attendees will have private networking opportunities in an intimate setting in Victoria Falls during the exclusive two-day event.

Event is limited to 75 guests. Attendance is by invitation only, which may be requested by emailing: Contact@InterCannAlliance.com.

About InterCannAlliance:

The International Cannabis Alliance (InterCannAlliance) was created in March of 2018 to bring advancements from existing legal cannabis markets to emerging legal cannabis markets around the globe. For more information, visit www.intercannalliance.com.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven, multinational data and analytics firm, providing business intelligence and risk management to cannabis industry stakeholders worldwide. New Frontier Data's reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. For more information, visit: www.NewFrontierData.com.