Research by NREL and First Solar has produced highly accurate, real-time estimates of available aggregate peak power that a curtailed solar power plant can deliver to support the broader needs of the grid. There once was an argument that it wasn't possible to scale solar to meet the demands of our society, and now instead there's the question of what to do with the excess as certain peaks are hit. Models have suggested that overbuilding solar power is cheaper than seasonal storage or gas. Still others suggest that if we plan for curtailment and other flexible uses in our solar power plant designs, ...

