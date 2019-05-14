

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated to its highest level in five months in April, final data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2 percent in April from 1.3 percent in March. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on April 30. This was the highest rate since November, when prices were up 2.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer price inflation increased to 1 percent, as estimated, from 0.4 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in April following a 1.4 percent climb in March and 1.7 percent increase in February.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 1 percent in April after a 0.5 percent increase in March. Both annual and monthly HICP figures matched flash estimate.



Another report from Destatis revealed that wholesale prices grew at a faster pace of 2.1 percent annually after gaining 1.8 percent in March. On month, wholesale trade prices went up 0.6 percent.



