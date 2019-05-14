

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that its focus remains clear to maximise cash flow, maintain capital discipline and increase value and returns. The company is set up for a strong future.



Speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference in Barcelona, BHP Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mackenzie, said BHP's strategy provides the framework to make the most of portfolio while developing options to secure future success.



'While nobody can predict what will happen with absolute precision, I am confident BHP's portfolio can thrive under almost all plausible outcomes in this changing world,' Mackenzie said.



