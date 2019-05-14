Now Even Stronger - Schaeffler Clutch Repair Portfolio for Asian Vehicles Expanded

Leading Aftermarket portfolio offered under the LuK brand

A total of more than 450 solutions for Asian vehicles in the program

Over 100 new article numbers recently added

Market-leading coverage of the European car parc

LANGEN, Germany and DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaeffler's Automotive Aftermarket division has significantly expanded its portfolio for clutch repair of Asian vehicles. Under its LuK brand, Schaeffler now offers more than 450 articles - from individual parts like dual-mass flywheels and concentric slave cylinders, all the way to intelligently conceived repair solutions. This translates into market-leading coverage of the European car parc.

"For over 50 years, Schaeffler's clutch technology has proven so successful, it is now used in every third mass-production vehicle in Europe. This extensive know-how from the original-equipment side also flows into our solutions for the spare parts market," said Rouven Daniel, heading the Transmission Systems program at Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket GmbH & Co. KG. "When it comes to transmissions, we are one of the market leaders in Europe. So it goes without saying that we are constantly optimizing our Aftermarket portfolio to be as relevant as possible."

The Aftermarket specialists have been investing a lot in expanding their European portfolio lately, and just recently added 100 new article numbers to their program for Asian vehicles. A special focus of this was expanding their well-established assortment of complete solutions for clutch repair. The classic LuK RepSet and the LuK RepSet Pro, which besides clutch discs and clutch pressure plates also comes with a matching concentric slave cylinder, are now available for current Asian passenger car models like the Toyota Avensis, the Mazda CX-5 and the Nissan Qashqai. The LuK RepSet DMF with dual-mass flywheel, the LuK RepSet 2CT for double-clutch repair, and numerous hydraulic components, are all available from Schaeffler for Asian vehicle brands.

Garages can quickly and easily find right spare parts and/or the right repair solution in the online catalog at the garage portal www.repxpert.com. Technical instructions, installation videos, the training seminar program and a lot of useful tips for everyday work at a repair garage are also available here.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping 'Mobility for tomorrow' to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.2 billion Euros in 2018. With around 92,500 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent registrations in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

