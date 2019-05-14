First ever Austrian based company to be selected for the AWS Partner Network (APN)

Adverity, aleading data intelligence platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status making it the first Austrian based company to achieve the AWS DCX Competency designation as a launch partner.

Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates Adverity as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialised technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on DCX. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

This designation recognises Adverity's expertise in providing solutions focusing on Digital Customer Experience by providing end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle with specialisation in the Customer 360 Category. This category recognises APN Partners technical and business capabilities in delivering solutions for actionable customer data with relevant business metrics and near real-time decision support.

Adverity is a data intelligence platform, enabling organisations to make better decisions in marketing. The platform integrates data from hundreds of advertising, commerce, CRM and analytics platforms, and augments that data with artificial intelligence. This eliminates the time and effort needed to integrate data and automatically provides marketers with unprecedented actionable insights.

"We are delighted to have our services recognised by AWS," commented Alexander Igelsböck, CEO and Co-Founder, Adverity. "It's a great endorsement that further validates the trust our clients put in us to optimise the power of their data and help them achieve meaningful consumer engagement at the highest level."

Launched in early 2015, the company's founding members are Alexander Igelsböck, Martin Brunthaler and Andreas Glänzer. Igelsböck previously headed a startup incubator in Austria and prior to that was VP Product Management at VeriSign Inc, where he met Brunthaler, who was Director of Engineering. Glänzer's experience was gained in a sales role at Google and as Regional Head of iProspect. The three previously founded a price comparison technology company that was acquired by Heise Media in Germany.

Adverity is focused on launching its latest AI-powered product 'Presense' that is currently under closed beta testing for selected clients and will be launched later this year.

About Adverity

Adverity is helping brands to capitalise on the data opportunity and its platform provides all the means to make better marketing decisions. Adverity enables centralised access to granular data from all systems and augments that with artificial intelligence and visual analytics to uncover patterns and transform them into actionable insights.

To find out more visit adverity.com

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About the AWS Partner Network

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global partner program for Amazon Web Services (AWS). It is focused on helping APN Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support.

To find out more visit AWS Partner Network.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005064/en/

Contacts:

Jane Wilson

jane.wilson@adveritypr.com

0203 642 1124