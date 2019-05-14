Award-winning Dayforce platform will help charity deliver real-time, actionable insights and improve people operations across 35 countries

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, announced today that Christian Aid will deploy Dayforce, its cloud-based platform, to integrate all aspects of their employee lifecycle worldwide. Helping people across the world is no easy task, and for charitable organisations like Christian Aid, technology can be key to ensure they stay on course to improve the lives of those in need.

Christian Aid, a charity dedicated to ending poverty, employs staff in some of the world's most vulnerable communities within Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean, often in remote locations where infrastructure and internet access are not always reliable. It was looking for a HCM solution with a strong mobile offering to enable remote employees, volunteers, and managers to perform their day-to-day roles effectively and with ease on the device of their choice. From employees having the freedom to record their time without being tied to a physical location, to managers communicating with colleagues in multiple languages through the message centre, the Dayforce mobile app met all their needs.

"We wanted a solution that would help simplify our organisation's increasingly complex HR practices and compliance requirements and Dayforce ticked all the boxes," said Nicola Williams, Head of People, UK and Ireland, Christian Aid. "To find a product in the marketplace that allows our team to manage staff across 35 countries, from a single system at any time, is really exciting. We plan to leverage insights across Dayforce to ask better questions and make more informed decisions."

"With workers' expectations of their employers increasing, and companies operating across borders dealing with elevated levels of regulatory complexity, charities like Christian Aid are realising that technology can help them navigate the changing world of work," said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian Europe. "Today's employee wants to engage with their employer from anywhere with any device and, with Dayforce, Christian Aid is getting a modern platform and unified suite that was built to ensure the employee experience is very intuitive."

For more than seventy years, Christian Aid has been working in some of the world's poorest communities where there is a great need, regardless of religion, to provide urgent and effective humanitarian assistance, advocacy, and development.

Christian Aid will be presenting its Dayforce journey at the Ceridian HCM Executive Summit in London on 22nd May. For more information and to register for the Summit, visit: Ceridian.com/HCMSummit/London.

