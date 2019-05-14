Cygnet Health Care's Sherwood Lodge and Sherwood House Rated 'Outstanding' by Care Quality Commission

Sherwood Lodge rated 'Outstanding' across all five CQC categories

Cygnet now has the only two learning disability hospitals in the country to have achieved this extremely rare accolade

LONDON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Health Care is delighted to announce that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated the care provided by Sherwood Lodge, Cygnet's specialist learning disability hospital and Sherwood House, Cygnet's specialist rehabilitation mental health hospital as 'Outstanding'.

The services provided by both hospitals, near each other in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, have been rated as 'Outstanding' overall, and Cygnet Sherwood Lodge has achieved the extraordinary accolade of being rated as 'Outstanding' across all five of the CQC's assessment categories for caring, safe, effective, responsive and well-led services. The hospital joins Cygnet Elms as the second of only two learning disability hospitals in the country to have achieved this extremely rare honour.

The CQC's report for Sherwood Lodge praises the hospital's 'innovative and pioneering approaches to care' and highlights how employees treated service users 'with kindness, respected their privacy and dignity and understood the individual needs of patients'. The efforts of all staff are commended in the report for the 'compassionate, inclusive and effective leadership', to the staff in general who empower patients 'to have a voice and realise their potential.'

The CQC also commended the 'highly motivated' team at Sherwood House with carers informing the CQC inspectors that 'staff went the extra mile and their care and support exceeded their expectations'. The specifically tailored nature of the care was singled out in the report which describes the 'proactive approach to understanding the needs of different groups of people' and how care was delivered to meet those needs.

Claire Griffiths, Hospital Manager at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge said:

"I am incredibly proud of the entire Sherwood Lodge team. To achieve an 'Outstanding' CQC rating in all five assessment categories is a fitting testament to the excellent care and support we provide.

"This report is a welcome acknowledgement of the commitment of our staff to ensure patient-centred care, quality and innovation are at the heart of our service."

Nita Roper, Hospital Manager at Cygnet Sherwood House said:

"The team at Cygnet Sherwood House already had a strong belief that we were an outstanding service so this report is a fantastic recognition of our hard work and dedication to providing the best of care to our service users.

"This is a remarkable achievement for everyone involved and we are proud to have set the standard for mental health services across our region."

Tony Romero, CEO of Cygnet Health Care said:

"Many congratulations to all staff at Cygnet Sherwood Lodge and Sherwood House, who thoroughly deserve this fantastic acknowledgement. The dedication and enthusiasm they show in caring for some of society's most vulnerable people is an inspiration to us all.

"Cygnet Health Care is proud to run the only two learning disability hospitals in the entire country to be rated as 'Outstanding' across all five assessment categories."

Cygnet Health Care has seven facilities that are rated as outstanding, with two of these being rated as outstanding in all five categories.

Cygnet Health Care has four additional hospitals that have outstanding individual CQC assessment categories.

Over 80% of Cygnet's facilities are rated as good or outstanding, which is above the national average.

About Cygnet Health Care

Cygnet Health Care has been providing a national network of high-quality, specialised mental health services for the NHS and local authorities for the past 30 years.

Cygnet Health Care's pioneering services support people with complex and acute mental health needs across the UK.

As one of the best quality providers in mental health services in the country, Cygnet Health Care's focus is always on the best outcomes for those who use or commission its services.

www.cygnethealth.co.uk/

