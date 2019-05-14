European Companies Turn to IBM AI and Hybrid Cloud to Help Drive the Next Chapter of Digital Transformation in the Automotive Industry

Volkswagen, Moovster and Vinturas work with IBM to provide business insights across the automotive value chain

PARIS, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced relationships with European companies - Volkswagen (Germany), Moovster (Germany) and Vinturas (Netherlands) - that could redefine the future of their auto industry with hybrid cloud and AI.

"Our relationship with vehicles and the way we experience mobility is expected to change drastically over the coming decade," said Dirk Wollschlaeger, General Manager Global Automotive, Aerospace & Defense Industries at IBM. "AI and Hybrid Cloud are viewed as key drivers of evolving business models, such as personalized digital services in and around the vehicle."

A September 2017 IBM survey of automotive executives from around the world revealed that 73 percent surveyed believe future mobility services will need to be co-created with consumers as digital technologies redefine our relationship with our vehicles.1 IBM is working to introduce hybrid cloud and AI solutions - including IoT and Blockchain - to automotive companies to help them enable their digital reinvention.

IBM Announcing Relationships

Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH, in Zwickau, Germany, is laying the groundwork to meet Volkswagen Group's commitment to sell more than one million electric vehicles annually by 2025. VW Sachsen has been working with IBM to implement SAP S/4HANA, which serves as a pilot to streamline financial processes worldwide for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand.

Moovster, the Munich-based mobility and artificial intelligence start-up, developed a new Mobility-as-a-Service platform for employers, employees, citizens and smart cities that want to change mobility in big cities for the better. Moovster makes everyday mobility more flexible, saves the user money and rewards sustainable and healthy mobility behavior. As a response to the increasingly congested cities, Moovster motivates users to choose alternative transport options for example personal bicycle, electro scooter, sharing offers or public transport. The solution is running in the IBM Cloud. Follow them at getmoovster.com.

Vinturas, a Netherlands-based automotive logistics company, is deploying IBM Blockchain technologies to help improve the experience of buying a new or used car. By using blockchain to replace previously paper-based systems, the Vinturas platform will build greater transparency and efficiency into the movement of vehicles between manufacturers, dealers, and leasing companies - helping to increase the confidence of buyers and reduce VAT, mileage and import-tax fraud, which costs billions of dollars in Europe every year.

