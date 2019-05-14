The Kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, has began the procurement process for 40 MW of PV capacity. The projects, which will be assigned by 2020, will also include 40 MW of biomass. The new capacity will make the kingdom less dependent on power imports from South African utility Eskom, which currently faces a financial and operational crisis.The Eswatini Energy Regulatory Authority (ESERA) has begun the process of procuring new generating capacity from independent power producers, with the support of Eswatini's Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy (MNRE). The authority now seeks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...