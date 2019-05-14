LogMeIn, Inc.: LogMeIn Announces European Availability of GoToConnect and GoToRoom and Opens Call for New Channel Partners During UC Expo

LONDON, May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: LogMeInUnified Communications & Collaboration, and video conferencing room solution, GoToRoom along with other UCC products under the new portfolio brand, GoTo . These products are now generally available in the United States and LATAM, and will be coming this summer to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany. These new products will be demonstrated during UC Expo in London this week.

GoToConnect will offer customers powerful audio, video and screensharing capabilities combined with cloud-based telephony in one seamless experience. GoToConnect is a fully-integrated application for workers to easily connect and communicate - both internally and externally - via a web browser or a downloadable desktop app. GoToConnect integrates the power and reliability of GoToMeeting and Jive to provide users with professional web, audio and video conferencing, presence, VoIP calling, SMS/text messaging, visual voicemail and more all in one application.

GoToRoom is a simple, all-in-one solution that easily outfits huddle rooms and medium-sized conference rooms with all the hardware needed to host or attend high quality video meetings through GoToMeeting , all without the need for time-consuming setup or constant IT intervention. With multiple package options, including hardware from LogMeIn's partner Poly , businesses are able to select the system that meets their needs and budget.

In addition to its new products, LogMeIn's UCC portfolio includes market leading solutions like GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar and Jive, a leading cloud based telephony provider LogMeIn acquired last year . All in these products support over 28 million users a month in over 190 countries around the world totaling nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

For more information on the channel partner program or to sign up, please visit: www.goto.com/connect/partners

When:

UC Expo

15-16 May, 2019

Where: UC Expo, ExCel London

GoTo Stand H116

GoToRoom Stand C123

Bold360 Stand B125

Who: LogMeIn executives and representatives will be on hand to demonstrate the new products and talk to attendees about the company's expansion of the channel partners programme in Europe.

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions, under the GoTo brand, that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn's combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact: Marcel Kay

press@logmein.com

+44 (0)75684 10004