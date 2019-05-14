Over 105 Million Downloads from Partners' Applications Using AIQ's Technology to Date

AIQ Pte Ltd, the Singapore-based AI startup with proprietary computer vision AI technology that transforms businesses in today's increasingly mobile-first, online world, announced new partnerships with Publicis Media Russia (global leader in marketing, communication and digital transformation) and Russia's social media networking giant, VKontakte or VK. Through this collaboration, Publicis Media Russia has added AIQ's computer vision and video recognition technology to their portfolio, enriching Publicis Groupe's suite of agency offerings and capabilities to include multi-channel solutions that connect physical media to digital assets seamlessly.

In a campaign conceptualised by Publicis Groupe, AIQ's visual recognition technology was uniquely introduced to major Russian cities; users interacted with out-of-home (OOH) advertisements to get player incentives for Clever, an online gaming app under VK.com, Russia's most popular social network.

Julia Udovenko, Business Transformation Director, Publicis Media Russia elaborated, "It's essential for Publicis Groupe to deliver seamless user experience to our audience. AIQ's image recognition technology allows contact with consumers at a deeper level and introduce elements of digital-interactive to visual offline media, which according to the ACAR in 2018, amounted to 248.7 billion rubles (US$3.9 billion). In our campaign, the engagement rate in offline media was three times higher, which shows a high level of audience interest.

In future, we see vast potential for using this technology both when working with technology companies and with FMCG brands. AIQ's technology is ideal for FMCG companies that traditionally use offline media on the Russian market and are interested in new ways of connecting offline media with online tools."

John Ng, Innovation spokesperson, Publicis Media Singapore, and GM of the agency's Singapore Government Business Unit added: "We are extremely excited at Publicis Media's ability to deliver digital transformation seamlessly across borders with this partnership. With AIQ's visual and video recognition platform, we are able to overcome the divide between offline and online media. The opportunity to integrate offline consumer behavioural data with online insights greatly enhances our clients' ability to bring people closer to brands."

VK.com, an entity of the Mail.Ru Group, has a gaming app, Clever, with over 5 million downloads since its launch in March 2018.

"Via VK.com, we see tremendous potential in AIQ's image recognition technology becoming a norm in powering commercial activities and everyday tasks. It's a simple platform yet it can bring about a new way of connecting offline media with online assets, in fast and fun ways," commented Irina Rumyantseva, Advertising Product Advertising Monetization Director VK.

"Our partnerships with Publicis Media Russia and Mail.Ru underscore the revolutionary work that media agencies and brands are capable of creating; with our visual and video recognition platform we want to work on more of such partnerships in B2C and B2B markets to bring customer interactions and engagements to a whole new level. We are heartened by the results we have achieved in Russia so far and strive to bring our technology to more businesses in Europe," revealed Marcus Tan, CEO of AIQ.

AIQ prides itself for being one of the few players globally to offer a proprietary video recognition technology. It is committed to making its computer vision AI technology bring greater ROI for brands, business owners and media owners.

"At Enterprise Singapore, we are pleased AIQ is one of the first Singaporean technology companies to have made inroads into Russia. We are confident AIQ is well-placed to ride on the Russian market's vibrancy from a growing middle class and private sector. With its partnerships, it is foreseeable AIQ's visual and video recognition technology opens up a world of possibilities for businesses to engage consumers from physical media to online platforms," said Raheed Nargund, Regional Group Director, Enterprise Singapore.

About AIQ's Technology

AIQ offers solutions with its proprietary video image recognition AI technology. With our computer vision technology, brands and businesses can achieve commercial objectives using innovative solutions, integrating customer interactions across offline to online platforms seamlessly. www.aiq.tech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005419/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Elena Lim

T: +65 65709139

elena.lim@mcgaghcomms.com