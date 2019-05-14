The following information is based on a press release from Data Respons ASA (Data Respons) published on May 13, 2019. The board of Data Respons has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for June 5, 2019 approves a subsequent offering of up to 1 800 000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date is today, May 14, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of forwards in Data Respons (DAT). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=724925