Dienstag, 14.05.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,454 Euro		+0,055
+0,74 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
14.05.2019 | 10:52
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation ESM dual Taps due 2022 and 2029

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation ESM dual Taps due 2022 and 2029

PR Newswire

London, May 14

Post-stabilisation notice

14 May 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

€ 1.5 billion 0% Tap due 2022

€ 1 billion 0.50 %Tap due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:2022 Notes EU000A1Z99G8
2029 Notes EU000A1Z99H6
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,500,000,000 Notes due 2022
€ 1,000,000,000 Notes due 2029
Description:0 % due 17 January 2022
0.50 % due 5 March 2029
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
HSBC
J.P. Morgan

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


