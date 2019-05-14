COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation ESM dual Taps due 2022 and 2029

Post-stabilisation notice

14 May 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

€ 1.5 billion 0% Tap due 2022

€ 1 billion 0.50 %Tap due 2029

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: 2022 Notes EU000A1Z99G8

2029 Notes EU000A1Z99H6 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,500,000,000 Notes due 2022

€ 1,000,000,000 Notes due 2029 Description: 0 % due 17 January 2022

0.50 % due 5 March 2029 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

HSBC

J.P. Morgan

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

