Business Reporter Promotes Laws of Attraction's Launch of Innovative Employee Engagement Platform 'Vibe'

LONDON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laws of Attraction, a business consultancy specialising in the science of interpersonal relationships, has developed Vibe - an innovative employee engagement platform to exponentially increase business performance.

Recognition and praise have been identified as the two key components behind successful workplace relationships. Laws of Attraction believes that communication forms the fabric of a thriving business, hence why they have developed Vibe, an innovative feedback platform that enables organisations to enhance engagement.

Vibe harvests big data to drive cultural change by producing insightful, easy-to-understand reports that inspire conversations and ignite debates about the things that matter most to their people. The feedback collected by Vibe encourages more empathetic behaviour, as it quickly and accurately highlights any patterns in employees' thoughts and feelings.

Companies with highly engaged employees outperform their competitors by 147 per cent. No one knows this better than Simon Sinek, author and organisational consultant. He said: "Customers will never love a company until the employees love it first."

To learn more about how Vibe can improve workplace relationships, read the full article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfasts meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk