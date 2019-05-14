Be The Match BioTherapies will provide end-to-end support services to accelerate clinical development of Poseida's autologous BCMA and PSMA CAR-T programs

Be The Match BioTherapies, a subsidiary of the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)/Be The Matchthat offers integrated services and software to manage the collection and delivery of life-saving cellular therapies, today announced a collaboration with Poseida Therapeutics to provide end-to-end services to ensure timely collection, transport and delivery of high-quality cellular starting material to meet the specifications and needs of Poseida throughout the development of their autologous CAR-T programs.

Poseida is preparing to begin a Phase 2 trial of P-BCMA-101 for patients with multiple myeloma in the first half of 2019, and expects to file an IND for P-PSMA-101 for patients with prostate cancer later in the year. To support the advancement of both CAR-T programs, Be The Match BioTherapies will draw on more than 30 years of experience in collection network management and supply chain and logistics developed by the NMDP/Be The Match. Be The Match BioTherapies plans to leverage its established relationships and resources, including its Quality System Audit Program (QSAP), to expand Poseida's existing network of apheresis centers and ensure the entire network is appropriately qualified, onboarded, trained and supervised.

"Poseida's investigational CAR-T therapies show incredible promise for patients with high unmet medical need and further support our mission to save lives through cellular therapy," said Chris McClain, vice president, New Business Development and Sales, Be The Match BioTherapies. "We look forward to providing apheresis site qualification through QSAP and offering end-to-end support for collection of cellular starting material, supply chain case management and transport and delivery, so the Poseida team can focus on advancing these programs through the clinic and hopefully soon into the commercial arena. Together, we hope to rapidly bring transformative cellular therapies to people with multiple myeloma and prostate cancer."

"We look forward to offering these therapies to the patients who need them and may currently have limited options for effective treatment," said Martin Giedlin, Ph.D., vice president, Technical Operations, Poseida Therapeutics. "The team at Be The Match BioTherapies brings deep apheresis and logistics knowledge, as well as extensive experience, to this collaboration and we are looking forward to working together to more efficiently advance our lead programs."

About Be The Match BioTherapies

Be The Match BioTherapies is the only cell and gene therapy solutions provider with customizable services to support the end-to-end cell therapy supply chain. Backed by the industry-leading experience of the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match, and a research partnership with the CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research), the organization designs solutions that advance cell and gene therapies in any stage of development.

Be The Match BioTherapies is dedicated to providing high-quality cellular starting material consented for research, clinical and commercial use, developing and managing expansive cell collection networks, and navigating cell therapy regulatory compliance. Using proven infrastructure to successfully manage cell therapy supply chains, including MatchSource Supply Chain Software, cell therapy supply chain case managers and logistics experts, the organization has a history of compliance managing the chain of identity. The collaboration with CIBMTR extends services to include long-term follow-up tracking for the first two FDA-approved CAR-T therapies.

