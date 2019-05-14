-- Dr. C.A. (Oscar) Izeboud, Managing Director at NIBC Bank N.V., strengthens Board with first-hand experience in medtech and financial markets --

Luciole Medical AG announced today the appointment of C. A. (Oscar) Izeboud, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Izeboud currently leads the Life Sciences and Equities Markets at NIBC Bank N.V. in Amsterdam and brings to Luciole his in-depth knowledge of financial markets within the healthcare and life sciences sectors, which will be advantageous as Luciole Medical continues to develop its innovative products to measure brain oxygenation levels.

"Being able to recruit Oscar to our Board is a great achievement for Luciole Medical and an important step in our strategy to establish the company as the leading developer of innovative solutions to monitor and evaluate brain function in patients," commented Dr. Philippe Dro, CEO of Luciole Medical. "Given Oscar's impressive track record in the financial and healthcare industries, we are honored to welcome him to Luciole Medical and look forward to his contributions as we continue to position the company and its technology for success."

Dr. C. A. (Oscar) Izeboud is currently Managing Director at NIBC Bank N.V. in Amsterdam, where he leads its corporate finance and capital markets services. Before joining NIBC Bank, he successfully developed the Life Sciences and Healthcare practice of Kempen Co., a Dutch merchant bank. During his tenure at Kempen Co. and NIBC Bank, Dr. Izeboud was instrumental in numerous public and private transactions in Europe and the US. Prior to entering the banking industry, Dr. Izeboud served as the Director of Business Development at the biotechnology company, Crucell, which was later acquired by Johnson Johnson in 2011. He holds a Ph.D. in immunopharmacology from the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

"Luciole Medical's next-generation devices are addressing an area of immense medical need, enabling clinicians to monitor a patient's brain function in real time and make informed, quick decisions that can be vital for survival," added Dr. Izeboud. "I am impressed with what the Luciole Medical team has achieved thus far and am looking forward to contributing to Luciole's development."

Luciole Medical has developed a technology platform that uses the absorbance and transmittance properties of light at the near-infrared spectral range to measure brain oxygenation levels and cerebral blood flow, critical parameters necessary for proper brain function. Luciole Medical's first product developed using the platform, called RheoProbe, is a minimally invasive device that received market authorization in Europe. The company's second device, RheoPatch, a non-invasive patch, is in the final stage of development with approval expected in late 2019.

About Luciole Medical

Luciole Medical AG is developing a unique, next-generation platform of brain monitoring sensors to rapidly provide important information allowing the proper diagnostic and monitoring of compromised oxygen supply conditions and complications. The platform also uses a proprietary complex algorithm to analyse large data sets and extract clinically relevant information. The company obtained the CE mark for a minimally invasive probe for ICU and is developing a patch for external measurement of brain oxygenation parameters. The Swiss-based private company is a spin-off from the Swiss Polytechnic Institute and the University of Zürich. For more information, visit http://www.luciolemedical.ch

