Bright Pattern Selected as Finalist for Omnichannel Provider of the Year for Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center technology for innovative companies, has been selected by Customer Contact Week's esteemed panel of judges as a finalist for Omnichannel Provider of the Year

SAN BRUNO, California, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern today announces its placement as a finalist for the 2019 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Omnichannel Provider of the Year award. The winner will be announced at Customer Contact Week, the world's largest customer experience event in Las Vegas, June 25, 2019. The Excellence Awards honor, recognize, and promote companies who drive superior customer experience performance. The Omnichannel Provider of the Year award is dedicated to recognizing innovative industry-leading thinking, creativity, and execution of effortless and personal omnichannel technology.

Bright Pattern's cloud omnichannel contact center platform is used globally in over 26 countries. Innovative companies powering their customer experience with Bright Pattern include Mercedes Benz, FedEx, TTEC, American Girl, Logitech, Chanel, Overstock.com, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Weebly, and Kaiser Permanente.

The nominated companies were judged on omnichannel key differentiators, omnichannel customer success and use cases, and customer satisfaction through ratings and testimonials. "In our CX-driven economy, companies have been oversaturated with buzzwords like omnichannel, which has created confusion among product offerings," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Customer Contact Week's Excellence Awards for Omnichannel Provider of the Year cuts through the buzz and recognizes true omnichannel providers that offer seamless customer experience across traditional and emerging channels like video, text, bots, and social messengers. We are honored that Bright Pattern was recognized as one of the top omnichannel providers and the award is a reflection of our innovation and customers' success using omnichannel communications to disrupt the customer service industry."

Omnichannel Key Differentiators:

Easy Enterprise Contact Center Built for the Future: Bright Pattern is an end-to-end omnichannel contact center with built-in omnichannel quality management with 100% uptime and enterprise scalability. Bright Pattern integrates with best-of-breed AI from IBM, Google, Amazon, and others, and is open to integrations with any bot provider. Bright Pattern is the only cloud contact center that can run on all cloud infrastructures, including AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Bright Pattern allows companies to communicate in a seamless conversation across traditional channels, such as voice, chat, text, and email, as well as messaging channels like Facebook Messenger, LINE, Telegram, and Viber. Bright Pattern also takes a mobile-first approach with in-app communication, where within your app, you can text, chat, video chat, share location, and send media or file attachments. Easy-to-Use and Low Cost: Bright Pattern can be easily deployed in weeks with one-time professional services that cost a fraction of what other vendors charge. Once deployed, business users can make changes quickly with no costly professional services.

Omnichannel Customer Testimonials:

Rob Duncan, CEO of Omni Interactions

"Bright Pattern makes it very easy for us to deliver the omnichannel experience our clients need. We looked at several cloud-based companies that offered omnichannel services, and Bright Pattern was the only one to provide everything we need to support our Fortune 1000 clients and our at-home agents in a scalable, reliable, and super easy-to-use package. Unreliability is not an option. We count on Bright Pattern to provide a reliable cloud infrastructure, so that our clients can depend on us."

Roger Meador, Co-Founder at TruSource Labs

"Bright Pattern is a true omnichannel contact center, built for the modern contact center. I keep up my due diligence but I haven't found anyone doing it better. Our contact center model is still evolving on a lot of fronts. As our business matures and our customers' needs evolve, we need a contact center infrastructure that we can rely on to evolve with us. We can do things with Bright Pattern, like detailed skills-based routing, that would be very difficult with other contact center solutions. Our contact center infrastructure is mission-critical because it provides our primary value proposition. Bright Pattern delivers everything we need."

Gavin Blair, Head of Customer Experience at Canary

"We initially struggled to find an omnichannel contact center solution that flawlessly integrated with Zendesk, but with Bright Pattern, the integration worked from day one. My job is to go where the customer conversation is happening. Because Bright Pattern is so dedicated to bridging the gap between customers and customer service centers, I believe their service will continue to provide channels that are cutting-edge. If you want a sophisticated omnichannel solution that works with the other SaaS tools you may be using, Bright Pattern is the solution for you."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

