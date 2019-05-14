sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,185 Euro		-0,46
-1,87 %
WKN: 865114 ISIN: CA1363851017 Ticker-Symbol: CRC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,165
24,198
11:12
24,055
24,345
11:12
14.05.2019 | 11:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 9, 2019. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

1.The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Catherine M. Best862,572,218
92.72%		67,677,463
7.28%
N. Murray Edwards856,303,159
92.05%		73,946,521
7.95%
Timothy W. Faithfull928,848,620
99.85%		1,401,060
0.15%
Christopher L. Fong929,255,914
99.89%		993,766
0.11%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin882,696,751
94.89%		47,552,929
5.11%
Wilfred A. Gobert904,708,301
97.25%		25,541,380
2.75%
Steve W. Laut915,678,130
98.43%		14,571,550
1.57%
Tim S. McKay921,680,589
99.08%		8,569,091
0.92%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna878,066,005
94.39%		52,183,675
5.61%
David A. Tuer891,237,320
95.81%		39,012,360
4.19%
Annette M. Verschuren908,642,886
97.68%		21,606,794
2.32%

Votes ForVotes Withheld
2.The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.916,510,133
96.73%		30,936,366
3.27%
Votes ForVotes Against
3.The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto.777,896,655
83.62%		152,410,350
16.38%
Votes ForVotes Against
4.On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.815,669,750
87.68%		114,637,276
12.32%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-517-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
STEVE W. LAUT
Executive Vice-Chairman

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com (http://www.cnrl.com)


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)