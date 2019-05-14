Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 9, 2019. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
|1.
|The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Catherine M. Best
|862,572,218
92.72%
|67,677,463
7.28%
|N. Murray Edwards
|856,303,159
92.05%
|73,946,521
7.95%
|Timothy W. Faithfull
|928,848,620
99.85%
|1,401,060
0.15%
|Christopher L. Fong
|929,255,914
99.89%
|993,766
0.11%
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|882,696,751
94.89%
|47,552,929
5.11%
|Wilfred A. Gobert
|904,708,301
97.25%
|25,541,380
2.75%
|Steve W. Laut
|915,678,130
98.43%
|14,571,550
1.57%
|Tim S. McKay
|921,680,589
99.08%
|8,569,091
0.92%
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
|878,066,005
94.39%
|52,183,675
5.61%
|David A. Tuer
|891,237,320
95.81%
|39,012,360
4.19%
|Annette M. Verschuren
|908,642,886
97.68%
|21,606,794
2.32%
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|2.
|The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
|916,510,133
96.73%
|30,936,366
3.27%
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|3.
|The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto.
|777,896,655
83.62%
|152,410,350
16.38%
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|4.
|On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
|815,669,750
87.68%
|114,637,276
12.32%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
