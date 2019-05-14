Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 9, 2019. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.



1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Votes For Votes Withheld Catherine M. Best 862,572,218

92.72% 67,677,463

7.28% N. Murray Edwards 856,303,159

92.05% 73,946,521

7.95% Timothy W. Faithfull 928,848,620

99.85% 1,401,060

0.15% Christopher L. Fong 929,255,914

99.89% 993,766

0.11% Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 882,696,751

94.89% 47,552,929

5.11% Wilfred A. Gobert 904,708,301

97.25% 25,541,380

2.75% Steve W. Laut 915,678,130

98.43% 14,571,550

1.57% Tim S. McKay 921,680,589

99.08% 8,569,091

0.92% Honourable Frank J. McKenna 878,066,005

94.39% 52,183,675

5.61% David A. Tuer 891,237,320

95.81% 39,012,360

4.19% Annette M. Verschuren 908,642,886

97.68% 21,606,794

2.32%

Votes For Votes Withheld 2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 916,510,133

96.73% 30,936,366

3.27% Votes For Votes Against 3. The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto. 777,896,655

83.62% 152,410,350

16.38% Votes For Votes Against 4. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. 815,669,750

87.68% 114,637,276

12.32%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8

Phone: 403-517-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com

www.cnrl.com STEVE W. LAUT

Executive Vice-Chairman



TIM S. MCKAY

President



MARK A. STAINTHORPE

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance



Trading Symbol - CNQ

Toronto Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange

