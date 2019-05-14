Pluralsight, Inc.: Pluralsight Empowers Teams to Find and Share Knowledge with Pluralsight Q&A

LONDON, May 14, 2019unveiled Q&A, a secure repository within the platform for team members to ask questions, connect with the right experts in their organisations, and get answers fast, all within the context of their company's technology strategy.



Software developers play a critical role within organisations, and their time is valuable. With Q&A, developers can be directly connected to the right subject matter expert and find answers quickly, rather than spending time seeking them out.

"Giving developers the power to ask questions and quickly receive well-informed answers, within the context of their own organisation, is crucial for working as productively as possible and building strong skill sets," said Nate Walkingshaw, chief experience officer at Pluralsight. "At an organisation-wide level, Q&A enables institutional knowledge to be shared, catalogued and drawn upon."

All questions and answers are visible only to users within the same organization and saved, so users can search for previous answers to questions similar to their own, and receive an immediate answer. As a result, technical experts and seasoned employees can take back control of their time too, as peers can access the information they need without inundating them with repetitive questions.

"Q&A has the potential to solve a long-standing challenge for Renishaw; how to share knowledge between experienced and more junior employees, without hampering their productivity," said Andy Forrest, Pluralsight customer and Software Services Manager at Renishaw. "Q&A has provided a knowledge base which will continue to grow, and give IT teams answers to questions they didn't even know to enquire about. It's also prevented people from asking and answering the same questions repeatedly, and gives employees micro knowledge on a daily basis."

With Slack integration, these team members are automatically notified of questions they may be able to answer within their day-to-day workflow, without distracting them or taking them away from their workload.

By capturing knowledge and sharing it throughout the organisation, Q&A also ensures that any answers employees receive are specific to the context of their internal environment and an organisations own technology stack. Employees can then develop a level of expertise that is tailored to the organisation, rather than from more generalised information that they could find elsewhere.

Q&A is joining a suite of new features that Pluralsight launched this year, including the expansion of Role IQ and Skills IQ analytics in April.

