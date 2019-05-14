Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Size Worth $2.36 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antinuclear antibody test market size is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of ANA test coupled with government initiatives to treat autoimmune disorders is likely to drive the market. Furthermore, rising incidence of autoimmune disorders is projected to fuel the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Reagents and assay kits was the largest segment in 2017. It is likely to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to wide usage and rise in a number of reagent rental agreements

Immunofluorescence assay led the market in terms of market share in 2017 owing to superior sensitivity compared to other available techniques

ELISA is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of these tests is attributed to easy automation and handling without high level of operator skill

Rheumatoid arthritis segment is projected to hold largest market share, mainly due to high prevalence of the disease

North America was the largest region in terms of revenue in 2017, followed by Europe . Both are the most well-established regions in terms of the adoption of ANA testing and make up most of the existing market

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to unmet clinical needs and need for better diagnosis. Rising government initiatives and clinical research activities for advanced diagnostics are expected to further fuel growth

Key players operating in the antinuclear antibody test market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Alere Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Trinity Biotech PLC; Zeus Scientific, Inc.; Inova Diagnostics; Immuno Concepts; Erba Diagnostics, Inc.; Euroimmun AG; and Antibodies Inc.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technique (ELISA, Immunofluorescence Assay), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/antinuclear-antibody-ana-test-market

Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) testing is an important tool to diagnose and manage autoimmune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, at least 5 million people globally and around 1.5 million people in U.S. have a form of lupus. Around 16,000 new cases are registered every year. The disease mostly affects women of childbearing age. SLE accounts for almost 70% of all cases of lupus. The high prevalence of autoimmune disorders is one of the factors driving the market.

Extension of ANA from a test for SLE to a test for any autoimmune diseases has boosted the usage of antinuclear antibody testing. An increase in ANA demand may also be due to the factors such as expanded role of primary care physicians in healthcare delivery systems. In addition, rising R&D activities and government initiatives regarding early diagnosis of autoimmune disorders have triggered the demand for ANA tests.

Grand View Research has segmented the global antinuclear antibody test market on the basis of product, technique, application, end use, and region:

Antinuclear Antibody Test Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Reagents & Assay Kits



Systems



Software & Services



Antinuclear Antibody Test Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

ELISA



Immunofluorescence Assay



Multiplex Assay



Antinuclear Antibody Test Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Rheumatoid Arthritis



Systemic Lupus Erythematosus



Sjogren's Syndrome



Scleroderma



Others



Antinuclear Antibody Test Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa

