Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group has signed an agreement to outsource the telesales in UC Affärsfakta AB

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 MAY 2019 AT 12.30 EEST

Asiakastieto Group has signed an agreement to outsource the telesales in UC Affärsfakta AB

Asiakastieto Group Plc and UC Affärsfakta AB have signed an agreement regarding the outsourcing of the telesales operations on 14 May 2019. The letter of intent was signed on 16 January 2019. According to the new agreement, Asiakastieto will transfer the telesales operations in Affärsfakta to a new company founded by the current management of Affärsfakta. By outsourcing, Asiakastieto increases its efficiency and encourages to entrepreneurial ways of action. The plan is to finalize the outsourcing by the end of the third quarter of the year.

The net sales of UC Affärsfakta AB amounted to EUR 14,3 million in 2018. The company has approximately 111 employees, of which 103 in telesales, and it operates in four locations in Sweden. Along with the outsourcing, the telesales employees will be transferred to the employment of the new company with current benefits and obligations. The present Managing Director of UC Affärsfakta AB, Krister Ahlberg, will be the Managing Director of the new company. The new company will be named Affärsfakta i Sverige AB. Asiakastieto Group will continue to have the responsibility for customers, products and the deliveries, while Affärsfakta i Sverige AB will be responsible for the telesales operations.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

