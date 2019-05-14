Atos International: Atos selected as major Google Cloud high performance computing services partner

Atos selected as major Google Cloud high performance computing services partner

Paris, France, May 14, 2019 - Looking ahead to the 4th Atos Technology Days co-located with VivaTech , Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced Google Cloud selected the company as a major high-performance computing services partner, expanding the global partnership with new services for enterprise customers. Leveraging Atos' Center for Excellence in Performance Programming (CEPP), customers will have the computing power needed to get the most out of their data when addressing large issues in science, engineering and business.

Immense amounts of information spanning across complex, global entities requires a large aggregation of computing power in order to turn data into valuable insight. Atos helps companies ensure their applications make the most of Google Cloud's high-performance cloud computing technologies to get optimal application performance.

Customers within the partnership will benefit from expert services, including:

New parallel technology recommendations for developers including accelerators, co-processors, hybrid systems and many-core processors

Enhancement of commercial and open-source applications, including input/output and network

Proof of Concepts (POCs) to demonstrate performance gains

Expert workshops to initiate customer porting, optimization and acceleration of simulations

Application and solution benchmarks

Access to specific compute resources and tailored training

"To provide customers with the most advanced cloud infrastructure, we are focused on supporting their high-performance needs, and in partnership with partners like Atos, we can address HPC scale, speed, agility and security," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud.

Atos and Google Cloud customers are some of the largest global companies with highly demanding workloads that are paralleled across hundreds or thousands of machines. Leveraging the skilled workforce, speed and scale of the CEPP from Atos, customers' workload management will be supported by key analysis and optimization for their application performance on Google Cloud.

"We're thrilled to continue to build our partnership with Google Cloud," said Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer, Big Data & Security at Atos."In our role as a leader in high performance computing, Atos brings its expertise and experience to enterprise customers to ensure that they have the computing power and support needed when moving from on-premise to Google Cloud."

For more information on Atos high performance computing, visit atos.net/high-performance-computing-HPC.

For its 4th edition, The Atos Technology Days are co-located with VivaTech, the world's rendezvous for start-ups and leaders to celebrate innovation, with over 100,000 attendees.

