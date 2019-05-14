Electric Vehicle Market Forecast Report, 2023 - Top Key Players Analyzed: Tesla, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Renault, Nissan, & BMW: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electric Vehicle Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Electric vehicle is a self-driven transportation machine for passengers and goods that make use of the power stored in the batteries through electric motors. It can also be done with the help of both the internal combustion engine and electric motors functioning in tandem.

Factors, such as cost-effectiveness, rising fuel prices, technological advancements, increasing R&D in the field, growing environmental concern worldwide, surge in government initiatives towards the protection of the environment are likely to drive the electric vehicle market in forthcoming period. On the other hand, high initial price and limited performance are anticipated to hinder market growth in future. However, consumer demand for electric vehicles is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Electric vehicle market may be explored by future technology, propulsion, charging infrastructure type, charging stations type, vehicle type, power output type, installation type, and geography. Based on future technology, the market is segmented as Battery Charging Time, EV Range and Battery Cost. Market is segmented by propulsion as FCEV, BEV and PHEV. Market is segmented as charging infrastructure type as CCS, TYPE 2 AC, Normal Charge, Tesla Supercharger and Chademo.

Electric vehicle market is segmented as charging stations type as Inductive Charging, Normal Charging, and Super Charging. Market is segmented as power output type as Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1. Market is segmented as installation type as Residential and Commercial. Market is segmented as vehicle type as Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, and Two-Wheeler.

Electric vehicle market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as decrease the dependence on the fossil fuel, continuously improving charging infrastructure, increasing vehicle range, and government support in the form of subsidies, grants, and tax rebates. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region.

Leading players operating in the electric vehicle market include BMW Group, Daimler AG, Tesla, Nissan Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, BYD Company Motors, and Energica Motor Company S.P.A. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Electric Vehicle in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Electric Vehicle market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Volkswagen



Mitsubishi



Renault



Nissan



BMW



Tesla



Volvo



Mercedes-Benz



Hyundai



PSA

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PHEV



BEV

