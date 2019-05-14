

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks bounced back on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone on trade talks with China helped spur optimism the two sides will eventually reach a deal.



The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, also struck a more upbeat tone, noting there was still hope to resolve the issue in a friendly way.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 36 points or 0.68 percent at 5,297 after dropping 1.2 percent on Monday.



Banks rose, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent.



Automaker Renault lost 2.5 percent on reports that a French probe into alleged emissions cheating by the automaker is a step closer to possible court action.



Electric utility company Engie rose over 1 percent after backing its 2019 view.



In economic releases, the German ZEW economic sentiment gauge for May stood at -2.1 versus 5.0 expectations and 3.1 last.



Euro zone industrial production fell in March for a second straight month, in line with market expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX