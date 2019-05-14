

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at the fastest pace in nearly one-year in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales grew 4.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.3 percent rise in February. The latest rate was the highest since April last year, when it was 5.8 percent.



The sales volume rose 3.6 percent in March.



Turnover in food sector and the non-food sector rose 4.1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, in March.



Online sales climbed 16.7 percent in March, compared to the same month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX