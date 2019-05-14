Advancing its mission to equip humanity in exploring Earth's last frontier, underwater drone company CHASING has established a US company in Seattle, WA and hired industry veteran Sage Raterman as GM.

"With Sage Raterman joining our company, we will improve sales and service quality in the Americas, and potentially the whole world, "says Jacky Yang, CMO of CHASING.

Sage Raterman states, "I'm excited to join a group of people who are designing truly great products and have built a strong culture. CHASING is at the forefront of the underwater drone industry; they're customer-centric and have the R&D and manufacturing required to lead this space."

A cross-functional strategic expert in business and product development for 15+ years, Raterman successfully launched PowerVision in North America and Australia as Sr. Director of Sales after helping establish and lead Autel Robotics to a #2 market position behind DJI in aerial drones. His prior work at BOSCH and other companies cemented his ability to help international companies find sales, marketing and operational success in the desirable and challenging North American market.

With CHASING, Raterman and his team are focused on delighting end-users with world-class local sales, support and service. They are vigorously enhancing the level of CHASING's products and services. Through constant promotion of stepwise growth via word-of-mouth marketing, they aim to redefine the business model of the underwater drone industry, making CHASING the world's leading underwater drone manufacturer.

CHASING's founder and CEO Johnson Zhang and COO Joen Zhou are excited to have Raterman onboard. Zhang believes Raterman's strong alliance with his team will inject vitality into the company, a great value in developing CHASING's strategic global organization, and the promotion of its core business.

"I love technology, building a company, and delighting customers," said Raterman. "CHASING is the best opportunity to do what I love, with people I enjoy. I'm looking forward to joining together, strategizing, and executing with our six co-founders to expand CHASING's international market."

CHASING is a leading underwater drone company with sales to 40+ countries and world regions. With industry-leading underwater drone research and development and integrated manufacturing technology, CHASING is redefining underwater exploration. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China with established offices or subsidiaries in Beijing, Chengdu, Kunming and Seattle, USA.

