Caliber Corporate Advisers: Vantagepoint AI Named Top Workplace by The Tampa Bay Times

The Tampa Bay Times announced it's 2019 Top Workplace and Vantagepoint AI honored again!

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / The Tampa Bay Times announced it's 2019 Top Workplaces and Vantagepoint AI landed in the top 10 of 45 businesses selected in the Small Company category from the entire Tampa Bay area business community.

"Vantagepoint has been part of Tampa Bay for over four decades and we're thrilled being acknowledged for our positive impact on both the community and employees," says Lane Mendelsohn, President, "Alongside ensuring a phenomenal product and internal culture, we emphasize charity and giving. Two years ago, we began partnering with Shiners Hospitals for Children and a percentage of all profits are set aside on a weekly basis for direct donations to this important organization of caring."

Vantagepoint AI, the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders, empowers traders daily in financial markets. Vantagepoint provides trend forecasts up to 3 days in advance with up to 86% accuracy. Traders and investors using Vantagepoint enjoy an edge and insight into the market, allowing them to make smarter trading decisions. See how Vantagepoint works with a demo at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo/ or by calling 1-800-732-5407.

The Tampa Bay Times provides an annual review of the top workplaces in the area and Vantagepoint AI was listed for the second year in a row. This is the second workplace award honoring Vantagepoint AI so far this year. In March, the Tampa Bay Business Journal listed Vantagepoint AI as one of the Best Places to Work in the Tampa Bay area.

The awards are given as result of the Tampa Bay Times's anonymous survey of employees in the region. "We're grateful to be selected for this award a second year," said Mendelsohn, "Being a top workplace is in large part thanks our team! We consider it a priority to take care of our team, because they in turn will take care of our customers." Vantagepoint takes exceptional care of employees with full medical, dental, and vision coverage, along with perks like Breakfast Fridays, paid trips, and a good vibe throughout the office. Vantagepoint AI is a multigenerational family business and that mentality extends through its employees, giving the workplace a "family feel."

Find out more about Vantagepoint AI at www.vantagepointsoftware.com.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint is also actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community and to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Media Contact:

Mike Chmiel

info@vantagepointsoftware.com

813-973-0496

SOURCE: Vantagepoint Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544991/Vantagepoint-AI-Named-Top-Workplace-by-The-Tampa-Bay-Times