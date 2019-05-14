

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said, for the current fiscal year, the company continues to target: sales revenue to rise by up to 5 percent; and an operating return on sales of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent.



Volkswagen also said it plans to build around 22 million vehicles on its electrification platforms over the next ten years. In view of the increasing demand, the company has decided to set up a battery cell production facility in Germany, with a partner company. The Supervisory Board of Volkswagen has approved investments of just under one billion euros for the proposed production facility.



Volkswagen said the company is building IONITY, a Europe-wide charging network, in collaboration with industry partners. 400 fast-charging stations will be installed along Europe's major roads and highways by 2020, the company said.



