Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2019) - NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: NLBS) (the "Company" or "NutraLife") announces that its subsidiary, PhytoChem Technologies, Inc. ("PhytoChem"), has entered an exclusive agreement with Owen J. Morgan, founder and CEO of Global Ecology Group (GEG) for the commercialization of the Ennea Processor ("Ennea") in the United States of America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Canada.

The Ennea is a unique system designed to extract bioactive compounds including cannabinoids from hemp and other plants. The Ennea process under the direction of Owen J. Morgan is a revolutionary method allowing for the extraction of components from whole plants while maintaining the cellular and fiber integrity of the plant. The Ennea's process provides for the full recovery of biomass for further applications and eliminates the necessity of secondary recovery methods.

"Ennea is revolutionary, not only because of the results it produces but most importantly, because higher yields come with higher quality than ever witnessed in the industry," says Owen J. Morgan. "Added to that, Ennea produces less waste, with a recovery of nearly 100% of all materials. That coupled with stunningly low energy requirements and complete extraction in one single pass makes Ennea the most environmentally responsible system ever developed for plant extraction. Ennea is highly scalable, mobile, and can be adapted to the needs of every user."

Earlier this month, Mr. Morgan demonstrated and ran trials of the Ennea Process on a certified US grown hemp crop strain. The results, analyzed according to independent industry recognized standards for quantitative analysis (HPLC), confirm full spectrum extraction of all bioactive compounds including all terpenes. On the certified crop trials, Ennea extracted on average 30% higher yields than was previously believed to exist in the cannabinoid group.

Edgar Ward, NutraLife's Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "This cooperation leverages the synergy between GEG and NutraLife Biosciences and sets a new bar for the hemp crop extraction industry. The results witnessed after the trials performed by Mr. Morgan are even beyond our expectations. We believe that the Ennea system will completely change the extraction industry itself and, more importantly, it will bring higher quality hemp products to consumers."

Through PhytoChem, NutraLife BioSciences plans to establish several Ennea Processing Plants across the United States of America to meet the demands of its partner growers for the 2019 growing season. PhytoChem estimates that the first Ennea facilities will be functional in October 2019 starting with four 800-liter systems.

About NutraLife BioSciences

Edgar Ward founded NutraLife in 2010 as NutraFuels, Inc. and since that time he has served as its Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. Under Mr. Ward's direction, NutraLife's revenues increased from $225,000 in 2016 to more than $3.7 million in 2018. NutraLife's Coconut Creek manufacturing facility has been registered with the Food and Drug Administration, and its manufacturing facility has operated in accordance with the Good Manufacturing Processes Standard (GMP) for more than five years. NutraLife's products are tested by its in-house laboratory chemists for strength, purity and contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents. NutraLife offers thirteen different core formulations which it modifies to meet the specifications of its private label customers. NutraLife provides approximately 50 different variations of its core formulations. NutraLife's private label products include CBD infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, face creams, and nutraceutical oral spray products that support daily health and wellness uses.

About Global Ecology Group

The Global Ecology Group think tank (GEG) was formed in the United Kingdom in 2017 by Owen J. Morgan, its Founder to use science, technology and inspiration to develop progressive approaches for its foundation. GEG assists its partners in achieving their goals while meeting complex environmental challenges and improving current industry practices. GEG's services are underpinned by the principles on which GEG was founded, a commitment to ecological integrity and its ability to solve complex challenges creatively and cost-effectively.

About Owen J. Morgan

Since 1990, Owen J. Morgan has founded and assisted companies that focused on finding real-world applications to complex environmental, social and business challenges across the globe. As an independent researcher and inventor, he is intrigued by developing practical solutions and systems for use in the extraction of natural bioactive compounds, environmental remediation and beneficial recovery of resources from nature and waste streams. He created and further developed many world recognized technologies that have been used and applied in a variety of applications. At the heart of Owen's work is his steadfast belief that we can solve today's problems while simultaneously helping to heal our planet.

