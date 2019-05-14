

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in six months in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.1 percent increase in March.



The latest increase in the inflation was the highest since last October, when it was 1.5 percent.



The rising of consumer prices from a year ago was curbed most by reductions in the prices of mobile phones, televisions, detached houses and child day care fees.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in April. EU harmonized inflation was 1.5 percent in April. The corresponding figure for euro area was 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.7 percent in April.



