Cannabis Europa Announces Aurora as Headline Sponsor

International medical cannabis industry leader joins UK medical cannabis conference as headline sponsor

LONDON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Europa has officially announced the signing of world-leading Canadian medical cannabis company Aurora (ACB) as headline sponsor for the upcoming event, taking place at London's Southbank Centre on June 24th and 25th.

With operations in 24 countries, Aurora is at the forefront of the growing global medical cannabis industry. Aurora was an early entrant into the European market, supplying patients in Germany with high-quality medical cannabis since 2015. Aurora Europe, along with its subsidiary Aurora Deutschland, is now the largest authorised importer, exporter, and distributor of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis in the European Union. This footprint continues to grow, with Aurora's recent public tender win in Germany, enabling the Company to cultivate and distribute in Germany.

"Aurora began out of commitment to expand patient access to medical cannabis, and we have remained dedicated to furthering the international movement ever since. With three purpose-built global production facilities already EU-GMP certified and an intent to certify production at Aurora Nordic and Aurora Portugal as well, Aurora is well-positioned to continue to lead in the growing European market," said Cam Battley, Aurora's Chief Corporate Officer.

Twenty-nineteen has already been a watershed year for medical cannabis in Europe, with governments in France, Germany, Luxemburg, Portugal and the UK reassessing their access programmes and official stances on the medicinal benefits of cannabis. In November 2018, Britain began its historic move towards the full legalisation of medical cannabis, allowing doctors to prescribe life-changing medication to patients for the first time.

In February 2019, Aurora became one of the first Canadian companies to commercially supply cannabis-based medicines in the UK. It continues to enhance operations throughout the region, making it the perfect match for the continent's premier industry conference, Cannabis Europa.

This long-awaited moment was preceded by the inaugural Cannabis Europa London, where experts, politicians and patients gathered to discuss every aspect of medical cannabis in great detail, at what was then the largest and most influential industry conference in Europe. This year's event is set to be even bigger - with over 1200 people expected to attend - and just as significant, as the continent seeks to shape its fledgling industry.

Observers are keen to gain an insight into what the future may hold for medical cannabis in Europe. The decision to partner with Aurora was a natural one, explained Cannabis Europa's Managing Director Alastair Moore: "Aurora is already known for their patient-focused approach, both in Canada and here in Europe. My colleagues and I feel that Europe, and the UK in particular, can benefit greatly from their experience and we are delighted to have them here as thought leaders."

Dr. Axel Gille, Managing Director, Aurora Europe said, "Cannabis Europa has created a conference format that is not only well-attended and organized, but also attracts high quality speakers on the most relevant industry topics. We value our partnership with Cannabis Europa, and will continue to nurture the growth of the European cannabis market together."

Cannabis Europa will take place at The Southbank Centre on June 24th and 25th, and is billed as the main event for the first ever European Cannabis Week. Tickets are available at cannabis-europa.com .

About Cannabis Europa

The foremost arena to share knowledge and shape the future of medical cannabis in Europe.

Cannabis Europa is Europe's leading medical cannabis conference series with events across the continent. It is a thought leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy and business. Our team is focused on bringing groundbreaking and high-quality content, speakers and experiences to audiences in Europe and internationally.

About Aurora

