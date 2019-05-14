Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: MARVAC to help celebrate the Michigan state parks centennial

MARVAC to Help Celebrate the Michigan State Parks Centennial

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) will be celebrating the Michigan state parks centennial with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at a special event May 18, 2019, at Interlochen State Park, in the northwest area of Michigan's lower peninsula.

"Many Michiganders were introduced to camping and RVing through trips to state parks," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of MARVAC. "It's hard not to appreciate the influence our state parks and the DNR have on camping and RVing."

At the Interlochen event, event participants can take a tour of a new Freedom Express travel trailer, compliments of MARVAC member Vacation Trailer Sales from Benzonia.

"This travel trailer perfectly represents the quintessential idea of going family camping," said Bill Workman, owner of Vacation Trailer Sales. Featuring a queen size bed and sofa sleepers, this lightweight travel trailer can sleep six and comes with a fully-functional bathroom including shower, an interior kitchen and outside camp kitchen.

"This trailer is good for first time campers, those who are looking to avoid sleeping on the ground, or those who are returning to camping after many years," said Workman.

"Congratulations to Michigan state parks in celebrating 100 years of making memories, and here's to 100 more," said Sheffer.

Participants can enjoy a Centennial Summer Fun Scavenger Hunt, get a selfie with Smokey Bear, and try summer camping staples like archery, casting, and more.

According to the DNR, May 12, 2019 officially marks the centennial anniversary of state parks. To find out more about the history of Michigan state parks, visit www.michigan.gov/dnr.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.marvac.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

