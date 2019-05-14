Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 13-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1859.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 1893.11p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1815.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 1848.66p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---