Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 359.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.35p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---