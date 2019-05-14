

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 AG said it will further focus on its growth strategy as the takeover bid by Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone was rejected by majority of shareholders. The bid failed to reach the acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share, the company reported.



Scout24 AG said the outcome of the takeover bid has no impact on its fiscal year forecast. Scout24 continues to project revenue growth between 15 and 17 percent and an ordinary operating EBITDA margin between 52 and 54 percent.



