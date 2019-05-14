Elixir Medical Corporation, a developer of products that combine state-of-the-art medical devices with advanced pharmaceuticals, announced today that it will release at EuroPCR in Paris 9 and 12-month clinical and imaging data for the DynamX Novolimus-eluting Bioadaptor System, a next-generation coronary intervention system designed to treat blocked arteries via a novel "uncaging" mechanism. EuroPCR is the annual meeting of the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions.

Conventional drug-eluting stents cage the coronary artery in a rigid, immobile frame inhibiting the vessel's natural ability to expand in order to preserve the blood flow during disease progression. Stents also impede the artery's physiologic pulsatility and hemodynamics during the cardiac cycle, potentially contributing to further adverse outcomes.

Elixir's Symposium on Wed., May 22 will feature the DynamX Bioadaptor that allows the vessel to resume pulsatility, restore positive adaptive remodeling and vessel angulation, and return to a natural hemodynamic state allowing the treated artery to elegantly return to de novo function.

Following are some of the highlights of Elixir Medical's scientific sessions at EuroPCR in chronological order at the Palais Des Congres de Paris in Central European Summer Time (CEST):

Wednesday, May 22

10:30 AM Noon, Room 353, Level 3

Latest Generation DES What do I need to know?

DynamX Novolimus-eluting Bioadaptor Engineering design and pre-clinical evaluation of an innovative device that adapts to patients' physiology, for PCI treatment of coronary artery disease

Dean J. Kereiakes, MD, Medical Director, The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Center, Medical Director of the Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research and Education at The Christ Hospital, and Professor of Clinical Medicine, Ohio State University, OH, USA

16:30 18:00 (4:30 6 PM), Room 253, Level 2

Elixir Medical Symposium

DynamX Bioadaptor: The New Frontier Beyond Stenting for PCI

Co-Chairs

Dean J. Kereiakes, MD, Medical Director, The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular Center, Medical Director of the Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research and Education at The Christ Hospital, and Professor of Clinical Medicine, Ohio State University, OH, USA

Martin B. Leon, MD, Mallah Family Professor of Cardiology at the Columbia University Medical Center; Director, Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy; Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Cardiovascular Research Foundation, New York, NY, USA

Panelists

Alexandre A. Abizaid, MD, PhD, Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Antonio Colombo, MD Director of Invasive Cardiology, Columbus Hospital, Milan, Italy

Director of Invasive Cardiology, Columbus Hospital, Milan, Italy Stefan Verheye, MD, PhD, ZNA Middleheim Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium

Thursday, May 23

8:30 10:30 AM, Posters' Lab, Level 3

Five-year follow-up from the EXCELLA BD study and five-year clinical follow-up for the EXCELLA II study

Stefan Verheye, MD, PhD, ZNA Middleheim Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium

Alexandre A. Abizaid, MD, PhD, Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia, Sao Paulo, Brazil

About Elixir Medical

Elixir Medical Corporation, a privately funded company based in Milpitas, California, has developed the broadest portfolio of coronary and peripheral stents, scaffolds, and bioadaptors including DESyne, DESyne BD, DESolve, DESolve CX, DESolve NXT, Prava, and the breakthrough DynamX Bioadaptor System. The company's next-generation systems are designed to restore the normal pulsatile motion and adaptive remodeling capabilities of the blood vessel. For more information, visit www.elixirmedical.com.

