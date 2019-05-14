Al-driven applications enable a new era of intelligent engagement

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced new capabilities in Veeva Commercial Cloud to accelerate the industry's move to intelligent customer engagement. With the availability of its new artificial intelligence (AI) application, Veeva Andi, and embedded intelligence in Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats, Veeva is delivering sophisticated AI-driven applications so companies can engage more efficiently and effectively with customers.

Veeva Commercial Cloud unifies customer engagement with multichannel Veeva CRM; the right content and customer data with Veeva Vault PromoMats and Veeva OpenData; a next-generation commercial data warehouse with Veeva Nitro; and artificial intelligence with Veeva Andi.

"We are committed to helping the industry drive the most efficient and effective customer engagement with the right commercial foundation powered by AI," said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "Veeva Commercial Cloud helps companies advance their commercial strategies and drive smarter, compliant interactions with the right customers in the right channels."

Intelligent capabilities and solutions now part of Veeva Commercial Cloud will help advance the industry's progress toward intelligent customer engagement:

Veeva Andi is a new AI application that embeds tailored insights and suggestions right in Veeva CRM. As part of the Veeva CRM Suite, Veeva Andi makes it easy to adopt, deploy, and scale AI. With the unique ability to control and manage AI, companies have the power to deliver the right message in the right channel at the right time for an improved customer experience. Veeva Andi used with Customer Journeys-a new capability in Veeva CRM to better target and manage customers through stages of an adoption lifecycle-helps companies drive the best actions at the right customer stage. Veeva Andi is available today in North America. Read today's Veeva Andi press release to learn more.

is a new AI application that embeds tailored insights and suggestions right in Veeva CRM. As part of the Veeva CRM Suite, Veeva Andi makes it easy to adopt, deploy, and scale AI. With the unique ability to control and manage AI, companies have the power to deliver the right message in the right channel at the right time for an improved customer experience. Veeva Andi used with Customer Journeys-a new capability in Veeva CRM to better target and manage customers through stages of an adoption lifecycle-helps companies drive the best actions at the right customer stage. Veeva Andi is available today in North America. Read today's Veeva Andi press release to learn more. Veeva CRM Approved Notes leverages AI to help field reps build better customer relationships and remain compliant with every interaction. The new capability makes it easy for field reps to capture free text notes in Veeva CRM and use the power of AI to detect potential compliance risks such as off-label messaging. Veeva CRM Approved Notes is included Veeva CRM and planned for availability in 2020.

leverages AI to help field reps build better customer relationships and remain compliant with every interaction. The new capability makes it easy for field reps to capture free text notes in Veeva CRM and use the power of AI to detect potential compliance risks such as off-label messaging. Veeva CRM Approved Notes is included Veeva CRM and planned for availability in 2020. Veeva Vault Auto Claims Linking is a new capability in Veeva Vault PromoMats that will help improve speed and compliance of content development. Vault Auto Claims Linking uses AI to suggest links from claims to related references, reducing the administrative burden and risk of managing claims across countries, channels, and assets. Vault Auto Claims Linking is planned for availability by the end of 2019.

In other news today, Veeva introduced new innovations in Veeva CRM, including Veeva Approved Messaging, to advance compliance and digital engagement in the life sciences industry. Read today's Veeva CRM press release to learn more.

To learn how Veeva Commercial Cloud enables intelligent customer engagement, visit veeva.com/eu/CommercialCloud.

Registrations for Veeva Commercial Medical Summit Europe are now open. Join us in Barcelona from 3-5 December 2019, where more than 1,200 life sciences professionals will gather to hear the latest news and market trends in the industry, experience innovative technology, and network and share best practices.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 700 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2019. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005481/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com