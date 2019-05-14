Tag That Photo Launches Face Recognition Photo Organization That Puts User Privacy First

Users control their personal photo privacy and preserve favorite memories with industry-leading and patented face recognition technology

ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2019 / Tag That Photo is pleased to announce the official launch of its new photo organization solution for consumers.

Tag That Photo:

tags people using world class face recognition technology,

scales to hundreds of thousands of images - without loss of performance

imports existing tags for Picasa, Microsoft Gallery, and Fotobounce users

puts users in control of where photos are stored - in the cloud or elsewhere

The founders of Tag That Photo recognized a need for a technology-driven photo organization solution that puts user privacy first.

"We are incredibly excited to offer Tag That Photo to consumers. From the outset, we designed Tag That Photo with user privacy as a priority," said Tag That Photo Managing Director Troy Cheeseman. "As a Windows desktop solution, Tag That Photo keeps everything local on your computer by default. Photo organization enthusiasts and family archivists appreciate that they can organize their images off-line and define where their images are stored, whether it's locally or in the cloud."

Users will also appreciate the accuracy and speed delivered by the technology behind Tag That Photos' face recognition engine. Developed and refined over the past 10+ years by Applied Recognition, it's used by a wide range of organizations to biometrically-enable their critical digital processes.

Says Don Waugh, Co-CEO/CFO for Applied Recognition, "We're delighted that Tag That Photo has chosen Applied Recognition's technology to power its face recognition features. Tag That Photo users will enjoy a suite of photo organization tools for face detection, tagging and organization with an unprecedented user experience.

Photo management without compromising control, a commitment to provide enterprise-grade face recognition technology and accuracy for consumers - this is Tag That Photo's commitment to its customers. For more information on these and other features of note, plus subscription plans currently available, visit www.tagthatphoto.com.

About Tag That Photo (www.tagthatphoto.com)

Tag That Photo is the newest solution offering photo organization powered by enterprise-grade face recognition technology. Its founders are committed to putting users in control of their personal photos and their privacy. A Windows desktop application, Tag That Photo's users define whether their photos are stored locally, in the cloud or elsewhere. An advanced search feature, import of Picasa and Fotobounce tags, and tag sharing with other Tag That Photo users also enable users to preserve their favorite photo memories.

Media and Public Relations: April Ganong, april@tagthatphoto.com, (905) 483-6303

Investor Relations: Troy Cheeseman, troy@tagthatphoto.com, (289) 839-9626

About Applied Recognition (www.appliedrecognition.com)

Applied Recognition, Inc. is a leading developer of face detection, recognition, and authentication technology, acknowledged and protected by an extensive portfolio of patents. Founded in 2005, Applied Recognition provides products, based on its core technologies, that enable its customers to easily add the power of face recognition technology to any digital business process. Applied Recognition's Ver-ID Identity Suite is used by financial services providers, systems integrators, and leading software publishers to biometrically-enable both mobile apps and hosted (web) applications . ARI also offers Ver-ID Authenticator, enabling the addition of second-factor authentication to any enterprise IT access-control system. To learn more, visit https://www.appliedrecognition.com

