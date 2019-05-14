For the first time at this conference, a session on Tumor Treating Fields will be held

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 13 presentations and a symposium on Tumor Treating Fields at the 70th Annual Meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC) on May 12 through May 15 in Würzburg, Germany. The presentations are part of a Tumor Treating Fields session, which is a first for Novocure at this conference. Of the presentations, six are oral presentations and seven are posters. A lunch symposium will feature seven speakers on Tumor Treating Fields-related topics.

"We are pleased that Tumor Treating Fields has become a significant part of the dialogue at DGNC," said Thomas Hefti, Vice President of Europe and Emerging Markets at Novocure. "DGNC provides a forum for the exchange of important scientific information. We look forward to sharing our science on Tumor Treating Fields and contributing to the discussion."

Oral Presentations

(V001) The use of TTFields for newly diagnosed GBM patients in Germany in routine clinical care (TIGER TTFields in Germany in routine clinical care). O. Bähr (Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt), M. Glas (Essen). 8 to 8:10 a.m. CEST May 13

Studie zur Anwendung von TTFields in der klinischen Routine, bei Patientinnen und Patienten mit einem neudiagnostizierten Glioblastom in Deutschland (TIGER Studie).

(V002) Tumour-treating fields (TTF) with different settings in different glioma cell lines. G. Hatipoglu Majernik (Hannover). 8:10 to 8:20 a.m. CEST May 13

Tumortherapiefelder (TTF) mit unterschiedlichen Einstellungen in verschiedenen Gliomzelllinien

(V003) The blood brain barrier (BBB) permeability is altered by tumour treating fields (TTFields) in vitro and in vivo. E. Salvador (Würzburg). 8:20 to 8:30 a.m. CEST May 13

Die Permeabilität der Blut-Hirn-Schranke wird durch Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in vitro und in vivo beeinflusst

(V004) The effect of tumour treating fields on cell morphology and invasion of different cancer cells. A. Kinzel (München). 8:30 to 8:40 a.m. CEST May 13

Die Wirkung von Tumortherapiefeldern auf die Zellmorphologie und Invasion verschiedener Tumorzellen

(V005) Increased survival benefit for newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients with higher TTFields doses to the tumour bed. Z. Bomzon (Haifa, IL). 8:40 to 8:50 a.m. CEST May 13

Höhere TTFields Dosen im Tumorbett erhöhen den Überlebensvorteil bei Patienten mit einem neu diagnostizierten Glioblastom

(V006) Open-label phase 1 clinical trial testing personalised and targeted skull remodelling surgery to maximise TTFields intensity for recurrent glioblastoma interim analysis and safety assessment (OptimalTTF-1). N. Mikic (Aarhus, DK). 8:50 9 a.m. CEST May 13

Open-label Phase 1 Studie zur Untersuchung einer personalisierten und zielgerichteten Remodellierungsoperation zur Maximierung der TTFields lntensität beim rezidivierenden Glioblastom Interim-Analyse und Sicherheitsbewertung (OptimalTTF-1).

Poster Presentations

(P169) The dielectric properties of intracranial tumours. M. Proescholdt (Regensburg). 1:35 to 1:40 p.m. CEST May 14

Die bioelektrischen Eigenschaften von intrakraniellen Tumoren

(P201) Aurora kinase inhibition to enhance tumour treating fields (TTFields) efficacy in glioblastoma treatment. D. Krex (Dresden). 1:20 to 1:25 p.m. CEST May 14

Die Inhibition von Aurora-Kinasen erhöht die Effektivität einer Behandlung mit Tumor Treating Fields bei Glioblastom-Patienten

(P202) Simulation of TTFields distribution within patient-specific computational head models. Z. Bomzon (Haifa, IL) 1:25 to 1:30 p.m. CEST May 14

Simulation der TTFields Verteilung in patientenspezifischen Kopfmodellen

(P203) PriCoTTF a phase I/II trial of tumour treating fields prior and concomitant to radiotherapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. L. Lazaridis (Essen). 1:30 to 1:35 p.m. CEST May 14

PriCoTTF - eine Phase I/II Studie zu Tumortherapiefeldern vorausgehend und konkomitant zu Strahlentherapie und Temozolomid im neudiagnostizierten Glioblastom

(P205) Safety and adverse event profile of tumour treating fields in elderly patients a post-market surveillance analysis. L. Lazaridis (Essen). 1:40 to 1:45 p.m. CEST May 14

Sicherheitsprofil von Tumortherapiefeldern (TTFields) in älteren Patienten eine Post-Market Surveillance Analyse

(P206) Safety and adverse event profile of tumour treating fields use in the EMEA region a real-world data analysis. L. Lazaridis (Essen) 1:45 to 1:50 p.m. CEST May 14

Sicherheitsprofil von Tumortherapiefeldern (TTFields) in der EMEA Region Datenanalyse aus der klinischen Routine

(P207) Effect of tumour-treating fields plus chemotherapy in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. P. Spindler (Berlin) 1:50 to 1:55 p.m. CEST May 14

Der Effekt von 'tumor-treating fields' als Zugabe zu Chemotherapie in Patienten mit Glioblastom-Rezidiv

Lunch Symposium

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. CEST May 14

D. Krex: Aurora kinase inhibition in combination with tumour treating fields (TTFields) (German)

Aurora-Kinase-Inhibierung in Kombination mit Tumortherapiefeldern (TTFields)

L. Lazaridis: Clinical experience with the combination of TTFields with CCNU/TMZ (CeTeG) (German)

Klinische Erfahrungen mit der Kombination von TTFields und CCNU/TMZ

C. Kramm: TTFields in pediatric patients

TTFields bei pädiatrischen Patienten

M. Stein: Proton boost and Optune therapy in glioblastoma

Protonenboost- und Optune-Therapie beim Glioblastom

M. Glas: TTFields and radiation recent data and clinical developments

TTFields in Kombination mit Strahlentherapie aktuelle Daten und klinische Entwicklungen

M. Proescholdt: Comptune: Identification of parameters relevant for compliance in TTFields therapy

Comptune: Identifikation compliance-relevanter Parameter bei TTFields Behandlung

A. Kessler: Experience with TTFields and meetings of patients using TTFields in Wuerzburg (German)

Erfahrungen mit TTFields und Patiententreffen von TTFields Patienten in Würzburg

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in mesothelioma, brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

