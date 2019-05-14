Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2019) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Anderson to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Anderson has more than 30 years of experience in the investment and the minerals industries.

Mr. Anderson has many years of corporate experience as an officer and as a director in both the private and public sectors in various roles including strategic planning, corporate finance and management. He has been a company founder and company builder with a wide array of experience in asset purchase and sale transactions, mergers, and reorganizations.

In the financial industry Mr. Anderson had a successful 19 year career as a broker, investment banker, and manager with several Canadian investment firms. These included First Canada Capital Ltd., Research Capital Corp., and Majendie Securities Ltd. James is a graduate of the University of Alberta and has been instrumental in the structuring and financing of numerous companies with a focus on the mining exploration and development industry. Mr. Anderson said: "I have known David Hottman and Gary Nordin for two decades, and I'm truly excited to join their team to help move forward Orestone's excellent porphyry projects."

Mr. Anderson is on the Board of Directors of NuLegacy Gold Corporation and Vangold Mining Corp. where he serves as the Company's Chairman and CEO.

"I am very pleased that Mr. Anderson has joined the Board of Directors," said David Hottman, Chairman, President & CEO. "James brings to Orestone a wealth of experience as an entrepreneur, in corporate finance and in marketing; most of all he possesses an unwavering enthusiasm and drive to succeed."

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based company that controls a portfolio of gold-copper porphyry exploration targets in British Columbia, Canada and in Chile. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

