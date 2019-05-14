ParcelPal Welcomes Ontario MP Parm Gill to the Advisory Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (CSE: PKG.CN) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) is pleased to welcome Ontario MP Parm Gill as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

Parm Gill is the current Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton. Prior to his work in public service, Parm was involved in several family businesses in the manufacturing and hospitality industries. Parm studied at the Ivey School of Business at Western University, earning his Master of Business Administration degree.

Before being elected to the Ontario Legislature in 2018, Parm was the Federal Member of Parliament for Brampton-Springdale from 2011-2015.

While serving as the MP in the Canadian House of Commons, Parm was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veteran Affairs, and later, the Minister of International Trade. Throughout his tenure, Parm was a member of many committees including the Standing Committee of Public Safety and National Security, Health, Canadian Heritage, Veterans Affairs, and International Trade.

In 2012, Parm introduced a Private Member's Bill, C-394. His bill introduced a new Criminal Code offense: prohibiting the recruitment or encouragement of a person to join a criminal organization. The bill passed with unanimous consent and became law in June 2014. The bill works to keep our streets, neighbourhoods, and committees safer which has always been a top priority for Parm.

As Chair of the Standing Committee on Justice Policy, Parm continues his advocacy work to keep our communities safe. The committee is responsible for studying and providing recommendations on bills related to policing and the courts.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott states, "I am very excited to have Parm join the Advisory Board. Mr. Gill's knowledge on economic issues and private sector experience will be an asset for ParcelPal moving forward. Mr. Gill has changed criminal law for the better and is always looking for the betterment of safety for all Canadians."

Parm Gill stated, "I am excited to be joining a company that has put public safety first. As ParcelPal moves further into cannabis and alcohol delivery, I am happy to advise on how they can continue the fight against intoxicated people on the roads and getting their products safely. ParcelPal has a bright future and I am excited to be part of a team that will grow their business across Canada and the United States."

