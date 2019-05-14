Within three years, all switched networks will have disappeared and most of them will be replaced by exchanges based on the IP protocol, with or without wires. This standardization of exchanges allows substantial gains in telecommunications infrastructures, but it generates significant costs for migrating from existing solutions based on switched networks. A lot of equipment will have to be adapted or replaced without creating added value or new services.

In order to meet this major challenge, which will impact millions of devices, Sigfox, the world's leading IoT service provider and first global 0G network operator, and J2C, a specialist in service offerings in the security market, have developed the MutaKom box, which replaces the previous wiring that linked the devices to the PSTN. The MutaKom solution offers immediate service continuity and is economically unbeatable.

The PSTN still satisfies multiple uses including: telemetry, remote reading, remote monitoring of premises, remote maintenance or remote alarms of machines, gauges, industrial automatons and alarm centres. All these equipments amount to a fleet of several million units, in France only, which will quickly need to find a simple, immediate and inexpensive alternative link.

The market for alarm control units in France only is estimated at 1.2 million (GPMSE and ADMS sources). The stakes around the termination of the PSTN are therefore crucial. With MutaKom providing an optional backup battery, alarm centres will maintain a similar energy autonomy, while increasing security against hacking or sabotage attempts. Indeed, the wireless link provided by the Sigfox 0G network is resistant to all types of jammers, and makes it impossible to cut the telephone cable to isolate the alarm from the remote monitor.

As Patrick Cason, Managing Director at Sigfox France, points out: "We are targeting a large market in Europe with millions of alarm centres and other technical equipment for which the only solution, before the arrival of the MutaKom offer, was to migrate to more expensive equipment without real added value. With this in mind, MutaKom is, in our opinion, the most competitive offer on the market

Christophe Sautter, Executive President of the GIP Group (Générale Industrielle de Protection), first security player in France to test the MutaKom solution: "The first tests were more than convincing. We believe that the simplicity of implementation and cost savings will be significant with a tangible impact on customer satisfaction

This Sigfox network application illustrates once again the potential of the 0G network to permanently or temporarily compensate for the unavailability of existing networks. The 0G standard is there to provide a minimal and functional link to serve the successive changes in telecommunications networks, which tend to become more complex in order to deliver ever more speed, while usage remains simple.

