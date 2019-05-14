Siklu MultiHaul cTU, the Next Generation TU, is Now Available

At less than fifth the size, the cTU is virtually invisible. This mmWave full gigabit speed radio is the smallest in the industry, roughly the size of a smartphone.

SAN JOSE, California, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, the global market leader in 5G mmWave wireless solutions, announced today the general availability of its new Terminal Unit for its industry-leading PtMP MultiHaul series: the MultiHaul compact TU (cTU) T201. With the cTU, the customer premise side of the system has been reduced over 85% in total volume when compared to the standard TU, while maintaining the same gigabit performance. A pocket size package only 6.5"x3.1"x1" (165mm x 80mm x 25mm), a light half lb. weight (250gr), together with a selection of colors will blend the cTU into existing surroundings to further reduce the sight lines of deployed cTUs.

The MultiHaul cTU is inherently interference-free and secure under any circumstances thanks to a unique combination of narrow pencil beams operating over the uncongested 60GHz frequency spectrum, coupled with embedded AES encryption, exactly the same as the standard TU. Multiple subscribers and services can be connected on the same mmWave wireless gigabit network simultaneously with complete isolation based on physical port, VLAN ID and/or a Terminal Unit.

The cTU smart package is designed for a quick and simple, one-person installation. The integrated Anymount allows for pole or wall attachment, and the installation is completed with a single CAT5e cable into the premise where the cTU gets standard POE power from an Ethernet device. An optional POE injector is included in the package to guarantee power in non-standard installations. The narrow-beam is aligned automatically, and provisioning from the BU is automatic for any Terminal Unit (TU and cTU).

The cTU compact and slim form-factor is available in multiple color options allowing installation everywhere, eliminating costly site preparations and long cable runs. The solution is also supported by Siklu's SmartHaul software management tools for automated network design and planning with Siklu radios.

"With the cTU Siklu has broken new ground, delivering the same gigabit performance as the TU but in a form factor that is dramatically smaller. This product represents the first of several advances Siklu will be introducing over the next 12 months enabling a complete self-install experience for our customers" said Eyal Assa, Siklu's CEO. "Siklu continues to the deliver the most comprehensive portfolio of end2end mmWave solutions in the market and a rich portfolio of advanced software management apps."

Siklu's cTU solution will be showcased at CommunicAsia 2019, 18-20 June, Singapore at the Israel Export Institute booth #1E-02, Stand #5 and at IFSEC International, 18-20 June, ExCeL, London, booth # IF3328.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of SIKLU carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

