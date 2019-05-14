The Pixel Announce Gold Sponsorship of Adobe Summit 2019

BRISTOL, England, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adobe Solution Partner & Magento development agency, The Pixel, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Adobe Summit 2019.

The Pixel will be a Gold Sponsor of the event, taking place 15-16 May at ExCeL London. Adobe Summit brings together industry leaders and brands aiming to discover strategies to transform businesses and deliver personal and engaging customer experiences.

This year's two-day event will feature over 300 breakout sessions and educational labs, as well as success stories from inspirational keynote speakers. Attendees will gain valuable insights for keeping customers engaged and be able to connect with peers from the world's top brands.

Already an established Magento Enterprise Solution Partner working with the ecommerce platform since 2008, The Pixel became an Adobe Solution Partner in 2017, followed shortly by the acquisition of Magento Commerce by Adobe in May 2018.

"As a Magento agency for over 10 years, we're perfectly placed to convey the advantages of Adobe Commerce Cloud, that's been built on the Magento Commerce platform, and the importance of creating exceptional customer experiences utilising it," said Stephen Leyton, Managing Director at The Pixel. "Adobe Summit is an essential event for those that know the significance of staying current on the newest trends in the industry. We're proud to be a Gold Sponsor for 2019."

Last year The Pixel won the Ecommerce Under 40 category at the prestigious RAR Digital Awards for the second year in succession, and the coveted Spirit of Excellence Award presented by Magento Commerce at the annual Imagine conference in Las Vegas. The company's portfolio includes clients JoJo Maman Bébé, Cycle Republic, Calor Gas, Science In Sport (SiS) and Bulk Powders.

The pivotal role of Gold Sponsor at Adobe Summit 2019 marks a new chapter for The Pixel and its client base, as it becomes a more integral part of the Adobe ecosystem. The Magento agency will now be able to utilise the wider array of tools at its disposal to help clients enhance customer experience, such as Adobe Experience Cloud and Manager.

