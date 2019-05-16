sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,50 Euro		+0,625
+2,86 %
WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,432
22,457
16:33
22,425
22,45
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22,50+2,86 %