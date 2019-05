BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported Thursday that its April 2019 passenger capacity, measured by available seat kilometers or ASK, increased 4.9% from last year.



Passenger traffic, measured by revenue passenger kilometers or RPK, grew 4.2%.



For domestic routes, passenger capacity increased 0.8%, while passenger traffic decreased 0.1%.



For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 9.5% and 9.8%, respectively.



Passenger capacity on regional routes increased 21.3%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 20.4%, as compared to the same period last year.



The overall passenger load factor was 81.0%, representing a decrease of 0.5 percentage point.



The passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 0.8 percentage point, while for international routes, it increased by 0.2 percentage point. For regional routes, passenger load factor decreased by 0.6 percentage point year-on-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX