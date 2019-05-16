MetalNRG Plc - Result of General Meeting

16thMay 2019

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

Result of General Meeting

MetalNRG PLC (LON:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, is pleased to announce that the resolutions to approve new share allotment authorities, as set out in the formal Notice of General Meeting dated 25thApril 2019, was proposed at the General Meeting held yesterday and duly approved by shareholders.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Rolf Gerritsen, Chief Executive Officer of MetalNRG, arranged for the release of this announcement.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contact details: