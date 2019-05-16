sprite-preloader
MetalNRG Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, May 16

16thMay 2019

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

Result of General Meeting

MetalNRG PLC (LON:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, is pleased to announce that the resolutions to approve new share allotment authorities, as set out in the formal Notice of General Meeting dated 25thApril 2019, was proposed at the General Meeting held yesterday and duly approved by shareholders.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Rolf Gerritsen, Chief Executive Officer of MetalNRG, arranged for the release of this announcement.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contact details:

MetalNRG PLC
Rolf Gerritsen (Chief Executive Officer)
+44 (0) 20 7796 9060
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker
SI CAPITAL
Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

© 2019 PR Newswire