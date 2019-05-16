Sungrow has presented a new 1500Vdc string inverter at Intersolar Europe 2019. The SG250HX, a standout 250 kW inverter, is already available for pre-sale.Sungrow has unveiled a new 1500Vdc string inverter at Intersolar Europe 2019. The SG250HX, a standout 250 kW inverter, is now available for pre-sale. The company claims that the SG250HX is the most powerful 1500Vdc string inverter in the world. "Sungrow is excited to bring forth another disruptive string inverter technology to Europe, maximizing ROI for our customers at unforeseen levels," said Stefan Froboese, technical director for Sungrow ...

