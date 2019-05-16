Juneyao Air and Finnair Announce Codeshare Agreement

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juneyao Air and Finnair have agreed to launch a codeshare partnership starting June 28, 2019, combining synergies of both airlines. This agreement will provide a wider connectivity between China and Finland, and will help to pursue significant cooperation in the near future, allowing the airlines to leverage each other's networks, expertise and assets in benefit of their consumers. The codeshare flights will be open for sale on May 17 and travel effective June 28.

The partnership with Finnair allows Juneyao Air passengers to enjoy seamless connectivity on selected domestic flights within Finland. Under the codeshare agreement, Juneyao Air HO code will be placed on the Helsinki-Shanghai flight by Finnair, and domestic cities in Finland include Rovaniemi, Ivalo, Oulu, Kemi and Kuopio. Moreover, passengers will also benefit from through baggage check-in.

Finnair passengers can also take advantage of Juneyao Air presence in China, with the codeshare to cities including Harbin, Shenyang, Dalian, Xi'an, Chongqing, Qingdao, Xiamen, Kunming, Fuzhou and Nanjing to Xi'an, Chongqing and Zhangjiajie. Meanwhile, Finnair will place its AY code on the Shanghai-Helsinki flight by Juneyao Air. In addition to the codeshare agreement, both airlines will jointly explore opportunities to improve their customer experience.

Juneyao Air and Finnair codeshare agreement will strengthen both airlines' vision, in order to provide new air bridges striving to deliver a better connectivity and variety of options to passengers, while also helping to increase tourism and commercial ties between both nations.

"With the networks connected to both sides, Juneyao Air and Finnair offer more choices, enabling easy connection and communication between China and Europe via Finland. Thus, we are very confident of the codeshare partnership between Juneyao Air and Finnair and look forward to win-win cooperation in the coming season," said Mr Yu Chengji, Executive Vice President of Juneyao Air.

"We warmly welcome this cooperation with Juneyao Air and are delighted to offer our customers more destinations and smooth connections in China," stated Mr Christian Lesjak, Senior Vice President, Network and Resource Management at Finnair. "We also welcome Juneyao Air customers to explore Finland with our domestic flights."

Juneyao Air will launch its Shanghai (PVG) - Helsinki (HEL) daily service June 28 with its brand-new flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, being the only Chinese private-owned full-service carrier with direct long-haul flights to Europe.

About Juneyao Air

Founded in 2006, Juneyao Air is one of the leading private-owned carriers in China, and the first Connecting Partner of the Star Alliance. The airline now reaches more than 120 destinations in Asia and Europe, with a modern fleet of 72 aircrafts. Awarded Skytrax World's Best Regional Airlines in Asia Top 5 in 2018.

About Finnair

Finnair flies between Asia, Europe and North America with an emphasis on fast connections via Helsinki, carrying more than thirteen million passengers annually. Finnair's extensive network connects 20 cities in Asia and 8 cities in North America with over 100 destinations in Europe. The airline, a pioneer in sustainable flying, was the first European airline to fly the next-generation, eco-smart Airbus A350 XWB aircraft and it is the first airline listed in the Leadership Index of the worldwide Carbon Disclosure Project. The only Nordic carrier with a 4-star Skytrax ranking, Finnair has also won the World Airline Award for Best Airline Northern Europe for the past nine years running. Finnair is a member of oneworld, the alliance of the world's leading airlines committed to providing the highest level of service and convenience to frequent international travellers.